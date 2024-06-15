Napa Wealth Management Makes New $223,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Block by 10.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Block by 222.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 460,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 317,577 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at $2,936,000. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Block by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Block by 125.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 52,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $353,942.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 477,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,424,308.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747 in the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

