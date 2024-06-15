Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 323.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after acquiring an additional 104,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,699,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total transaction of $23,102,099.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,752,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,280,341,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total transaction of $23,102,099.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,752,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,280,341,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,921,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,680,180. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $175.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.60 and a 1 year high of $182.67. The company has a market capitalization of $206.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.