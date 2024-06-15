Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $249,000.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $44.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

