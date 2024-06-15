Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,052,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $23,121,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $15,851,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $4,287,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $1,582,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $550.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

