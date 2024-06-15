McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $589.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $392.48 and a one year high of $592.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $551.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

