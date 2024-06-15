CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Up 3.5%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.88 and last traded at $67.10. 493,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,660,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

