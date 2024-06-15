BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Down 5.1%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. 3,486,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 9,745,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.
BlackBerry Stock Down 6.7 %
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925,510 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its position in BlackBerry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 31,499,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,940,000 after purchasing an additional 710,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,505,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after buying an additional 149,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,775,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 25.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,443,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after buying an additional 2,536,966 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
