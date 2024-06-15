BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Down 5.1%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. 3,486,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 9,745,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BB

BlackBerry Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925,510 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its position in BlackBerry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 31,499,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,940,000 after purchasing an additional 710,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,505,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after buying an additional 149,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,775,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 25.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,443,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after buying an additional 2,536,966 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.