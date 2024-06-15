WNY Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,282 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 165,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $149.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

