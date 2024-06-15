McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Trading Up 0.1%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $585.79 and last traded at $585.23. Approximately 77,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 704,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $584.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

Get McKesson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

McKesson Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $551.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.