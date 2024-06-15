Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 2.7%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 1,616,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,111,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACHR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Archer Aviation by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 66.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth about $1,439,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

