SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.97

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.97 and last traded at $44.02, with a volume of 663378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEDG. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.38.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 21,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

