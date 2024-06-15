Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,700 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the May 15th total of 455,600 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Aterian Stock Performance

ATER opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. Aterian has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter. Aterian had a negative net margin of 42.16% and a negative return on equity of 90.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Aterian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aterian stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Aterian worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

Featured Articles

