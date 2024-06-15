Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 32,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on APRE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $4.41 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.11. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a negative net margin of 1,317.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

