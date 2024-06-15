Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Director Jonathan C. Klein Sells 1,607 Shares

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $156,345.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,917.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.09. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Belden in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 662.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 33,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

