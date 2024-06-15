Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Director Sells $177,779.28 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.8 %

H opened at $147.49 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.60 and its 200-day moving average is $141.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.31.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

