Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf Sells 2,619 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

