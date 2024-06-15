Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Paul Roche Sells 1,152 Shares of Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total value of C$140,627.52.

Paul Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dollarama alerts:

On Tuesday, April 16th, Paul Roche sold 5,541 shares of Dollarama stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.23, for a total value of C$616,316.56.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Paul Roche sold 707 shares of Dollarama stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01.

Dollarama Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$123.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. Dollarama Inc. has a 1 year low of C$84.19 and a 1 year high of C$129.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$119.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.92. The firm has a market cap of C$34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOL

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.