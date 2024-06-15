Garde Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $8,395,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $14,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $75.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.83. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $78.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. Sempra’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.93%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.