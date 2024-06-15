Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 118 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

PANW stock opened at $317.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.