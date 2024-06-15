American Trust Has $454,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

American Trust grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after acquiring an additional 419,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $683,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.7 %

CRWD stock opened at $385.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.17. The company has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.25, a P/E/G ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $390.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

