American Trust Sells 3,850 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

American Trust lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $543,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVW opened at $92.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $92.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

