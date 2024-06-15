American Trust Buys 1,043 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

American Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $181.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

