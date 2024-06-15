5,670 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

