American Trust Has $668,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

American Trust reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $145.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.24 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,612 shares of company stock worth $59,476,075. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

