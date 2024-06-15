Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,278,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,575,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $84.00 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

