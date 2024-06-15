ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.27

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 69.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 459.2% higher against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $16.16 million and $43.27 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00017070 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.90 or 0.00119105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008637 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000146 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

