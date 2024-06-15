aelf Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $301.40 million and $19.81 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,017,367 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

