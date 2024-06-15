Metal (MTL) Hits Market Cap of $83.39 Million

Metal (MTL) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Metal has a market capitalization of $83.39 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00001891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

