Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on June 26th

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Garmin has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Garmin has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Garmin to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $159.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.39. Garmin has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $171.64.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

