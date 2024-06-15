CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Announces $0.35 Variable Dividend

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.349 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

CEMEX Price Performance

CEMEX stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CX. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

Get Our Latest Report on CX

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.