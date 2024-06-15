CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Announces $0.35 Variable Dividend

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.349 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
CEMEX Price Performance
CEMEX stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.47.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
