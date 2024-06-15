Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Alstom’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Alstom Stock Down 4.9 %

ALSMY stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Alstom has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Alstom

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

