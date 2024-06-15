Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on July 8th

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $9.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

MRK stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The stock has a market cap of $327.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRK

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.