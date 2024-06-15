Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 954 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 954 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG stock opened at $155.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.41 and a 12-month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

