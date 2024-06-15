Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Price Performance

RSPR stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $114.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.