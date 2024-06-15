Scarborough Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Fortive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181,948 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,873,000 after buying an additional 512,414 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after acquiring an additional 878,523 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fortive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,568,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fortive by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,886,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,254,000 after purchasing an additional 85,560 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTV opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

