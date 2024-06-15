Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter worth $19,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after buying an additional 396,079 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,556,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 762,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,102,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

