Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $170,000 in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM opened at $68.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average of $59.17.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DTM. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

