Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 134.1% from the May 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of BURBY opened at $12.73 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.5158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

