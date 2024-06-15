Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2024

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBYGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 134.1% from the May 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of BURBY opened at $12.73 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.5158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Burberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.