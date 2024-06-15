Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,755,000 after purchasing an additional 134,266 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 843,606 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,119,000 after purchasing an additional 74,649 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 642,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 56,634 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Axos Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AX opened at $52.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.