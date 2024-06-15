Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTN. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 208,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,304,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after buying an additional 718,176 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 136,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 64,847 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $11.34 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Increases Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0685 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

