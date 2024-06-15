Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Yum China by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 846,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,919,000 after buying an additional 75,915 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 237.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 559,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after buying an additional 393,881 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Yum China by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,318,000 after buying an additional 509,338 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $1,655,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 2.4 %

YUMC stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC cut their price objective on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

