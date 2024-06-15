Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after buying an additional 51,616 shares during the period.

Shares of FIW opened at $100.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.56. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $107.24.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

