Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the May 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Devices

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAYD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Devices by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Taylor Devices by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 26,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Taylor Devices Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TAYD opened at $43.34 on Friday. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $152.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

