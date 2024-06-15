Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Taboola.com stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

