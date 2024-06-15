TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Short Interest Update

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,400 shares, an increase of 140.2% from the May 15th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences stock. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TLSI Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TriSalus Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLSI opened at $5.77 on Friday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

