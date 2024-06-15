Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Decreases By 21.3%

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,500 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 348,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,005,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TBIL opened at $49.92 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.94.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
