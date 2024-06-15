Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Decreases By 21.3%

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,500 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 348,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,005,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIL opened at $49.92 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.94.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 187,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

