TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,700 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 397,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 21.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $28,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

