Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Short Interest Up 28.3% in May

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.18. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $152.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after acquiring an additional 923,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,324,000 after acquiring an additional 544,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,867,000 after acquiring an additional 476,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,544.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

