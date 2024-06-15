Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Expands By 64.0%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 392,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 142,494 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 1,764.1% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 76,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 72,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THCP opened at $10.60 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

