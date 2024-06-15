Short Interest in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC) Increases By 20.0%

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TMT Acquisition Price Performance

TMT Acquisition stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. TMT Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMT Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMTC. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in TMT Acquisition by 1,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 341,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 317,321 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TMT Acquisition by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of TMT Acquisition by 354.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 258,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 201,931 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,405,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in TMT Acquisition by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 186,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 107,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About TMT Acquisition

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

